February 4, 2022

GOFUNDME SHUTS DOWN CANADIAN FREEDOM CONVOY ACCOUNT AND SENDS THE MONEY WHERE IT DECIDES.
Flashback: Days after explaining Rittenhouse ban and “criminal” policy, GoFundMe allows fundraiser for Darrell Brooks, suspect in parade massacre.
