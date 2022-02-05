February 5, 2022

THAT’S WHAT XI SAID! ESPN Guy Says China’s Genocide is No Worse Than Red States Requiring Voter ID.

The U.S. declared last year that the actions against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China as genocide. But according to ESPN’s J. A. Adande, committing genocide against Uyghurs is no worse than red states requiring voter ID.

This moron actually said this on Friday’s Around the Horn. Adande said Americans should not question what these modern-day Nazis are doing to Uyghurs[.]

This creep is comparing voter ID to genocide, slave labor, concentration camps, forced abortions and forced sterilizations.

ESPN should fire this guy not for his incendiary comments, but for being this dumb on national television. Keep in mind, the city in which Adande lives, Chicago, has required ID to enter restaurants, bars and gyms.