February 5, 2022

DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: And just like that, liberals hated mountain lions.

The Mountain Lion Foundation sides with the urbanizers, tweeting, “While Woodside abuts and contains mountain lion habitat, a blanket prohibition against adding an additional unit on an already developed parcel anywhere in the town is neither required by the California Endangered Species Act, nor contributing to the protection of mountain lions.”

That tells me the Mountain Lion Foundation is not about mountain lions at all.

Matt Haney, one of the San Francisco Supervisors, tweeted, “The entire wealthy suburb of Woodside is claiming to be a protected mountain lion habitat to skirt state law allowing fourplexes. What shameless ridiculousness.”

Haney’s San Francisco allows people to poop in the street. Woodside doesn’t want that. I hope some Trump-appointed federal judge allows Woodside to stop this urbanization of a habitat for billionaires.