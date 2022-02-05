February 5, 2022

TREACHER PRAISES REACHER: Finally, a Reacher Who Measures Up. No offense, Tom! “Better Call Saul? More like Better Call Some Pallbearers. The tone, the unblinking gaze, the cold, almost trancelike joy at the prospect of doing physical violence to someone who deserves it… it’s like Reacher is stepping right off the page and putting his size 12 boot in your teeth. He’s an unstoppable force, and it’s fun to watch the bad guys try and fail to stop him. He’s nice to people (and animals) who are nice, and he’s a chilling, reptilian skull-crusher to everybody else. He doesn’t go around picking fights, but he doesn’t pretend not to enjoy ending them.”