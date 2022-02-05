February 5, 2022

PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1936: Watch: Dutch Reporter Dragged Away By Chinese Agents During Live Olympics Broadcast.

A bartender in the Chinese ski resort of Zhangjiakou wears a blue and white hazmat suit as he pours a cocktail, before passing the drink to a similarly attired waiter who shuffles across the room in blue plastic booties to deliver the drink. The bar guests at the Nanshanli Condotel on Wednesday evening, most of them Olympics-related personnel and journalists, could see only a sliver of their servers’ faces behind white masks and giant plastic face shields. The scene, which some participants have likened to dystopian fiction, is playing out around Olympics venues in the capital and Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province as Chinese officials try to minimise the chances of the Beijing Winter Games sparking a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

Nothing like a Martini with an extra splash of Soylent Green to help catch the Olympic spirit:



More: The 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony revealed this truth: China has a lot to hide.

A day after the International Olympic Committee tried to claim these Games should be free of politics, the Chinese Communist Party staged an Opening Ceremony draped in dual-track political messaging for audiences both inside China and out that was as loud and clear as the fireworks that lit up the Beijing sky. It was a sign of both Chinese strength in its ability to use the Olympics to spread its narrative and its hidden terror at the truth actually seeping out. It ended with an affront to the sensibilities and a middle finger to much of the world, whose prominent governments — including the United States, India, Great Britain, Australia and Canada — refused to send diplomats to grant this absurdity any measure of legitimacy. The Olympic cauldron was lit — a symbolic moment of prominence — on Friday in Beijing by two Chinese athletes, including Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a cross country skier, who, according to the state-run media, has Uyghur heritage. That choice, a female Uyghur, was a direct shot at outside groups and governments who have condemned China for its treatment against Muslim ethic minorities who mostly reside in the far northwest part of the country.

China has a lot to hide — and NBC is happy to go along: Is NBC’s Savannah Guthrie Working For The Chinese Government? It Sounds Like It.

Welp, it didn’t take long to figure out who NBC’s Savannah Guthrie is working for at the 2022 Winter Olympics. It’s clear as day that Savannah’s daddy for the next two weeks is none other than the paramount leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Chairman Xi Jinping, and Ms. Guthrie clearly understands it’s her duty to fall in line. How do we know that? All you had to do was watch the opening ceremony Friday morning on NBC. Guthrie proved her worth to the Chinese regime during the co-lighting of the Olympic flame when the broadcaster said Xi’s choice of a Uyghur to help light the flame was “an in-your-face response to those Western nations, including the U.S., who have called this Chinese treatment of that group genocide and diplomatically boycotted these games.”

Flashbacks: Did Hunter Biden Help Facilitate NBCUniversal’s Beijing Theme Park?

Portions of Hunter Biden’s hard drive have now been shared with TAC. On the drive is an email from president of Rosemont Seneca Eric Schwerin, a company co-founded by Hunter and John Kerry’s stepson, saying that Chinese state-owned enterprise CITIC was hoping they would make introductions with Universal employees and propose the Beijing theme park. “They’d like an introduction to Universal (Comcast) as they’d like to open a Universal Studios China theme park outside of Beijing,” Schwerin writes. “As I said, that one should be easy via Melissa Mayfield/David Cohen [two Comcast executives].”

