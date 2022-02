IT WAS TRUE THEN, IT’S TRUE NOW: I wrote this for The Daily Caller about three years ago, and it’s truer than ever. Who didn’t know that Whoopi “rape-rape” Goldberg is a moron? Her imbecilic take on the Holocaust just exposed her knuckleheadedness to a wider audience.

But knuckleheads have the right to speak, even if it shocks or outrages people.

(Illustration by Tom White)