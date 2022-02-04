February 4, 2022

THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Clueless Newsom Shocked at California’s ‘Third World’ Conditions.

During a photo-op recently at a stretch of Union Pacific railroad tracks in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed shock at the accumulated garbage: busted-open cargo containers, looted packages, cardboard boxes, and acres of trash. “I’m asking myself, what the hell is going on? We look like a third-world country,” he said.

Newsom vows to never leave the French Laundry again.