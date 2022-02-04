February 4, 2022

THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Disturbing: Twitter Purges Conservative Education Publication and Staff Amid Teachers’ Union Pressure Campaign.

Twitter has some serious explaining to do. On Thursday, the social media platform suspended the account of the conservative education publication Chalkboard Review.

It also suspended the individual accounts of several staff members. In all cases, these suspensions came out of left field and Twitter provided no warning or reason for the removals, according to Chalkboard Review Executive Director Tony Kinnett.

The publication was founded in 2020 and publishes content focused on education policy. Its articles and viewpoints often come from a conservative or libertarian point of view. Chalkboard Review has argued in favor of school choice, criticized public schools, called for transparency, highlighted outlandish examples of educators-gone-woke, and fought back against the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.

However, Chalkboard Review also publishes counterarguments and lots of rather uncontroversial content. Indeed, the last article the account had tweeted before its suspension was ominously entitled “5 Books to Inspire Teachers.”

We still don’t know why Twitter has purged the publication and several of its personnel. It could be a mistake by the tech giant. Yet that seems far-fetched given the fact that it was not one account, but four, that were banned. What’s more, the suspensions took place hours apart throughout the day on Thursday.

Kinnett pointed out that the surprising crackdown comes amid a push from teachers’ unions and other establishment education interests to silence dissident voices critiquing them.