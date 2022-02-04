February 4, 2022
THE GUILD PROTECTS ITS OWN: Why isn’t MSNBC covering the Jeff Zucker scandal?
On the other side of the spectrum, MSNBC did not mention the name “Jeff Zucker” once in the twenty-four hours since the announcement of his resignation, according to a SnapStream search of the network.
MSNBC is not shy when it comes to mentioning Fox News on-air and has been regularly covering Tucker Carlson, devoting entire segments to the top-rated Fox host’s influence in the Republican Party. Zucker was the CEO of NBC Universal from 2007 to 2010, the then-parent company of MSNBC.
However, MSNBC’s lack of coverage may simply be due to the fact that the Zucker story, according to their editorial calculus, has no national political implications.
Flashback: Peter Jennings and Tom Brokaw Defend Dan Rather, Who Sees Effort to “Smear” Him.
Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.
