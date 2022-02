THERE’S A ZUCKER BORN EVERY MINUTE: Inside the explosive meeting with CNN stars angry over Jeff Zucker’s resignation: Jake Tapper called Chris Cuomo a ‘terrorist,’ Jim Acosta said network would now become ‘Fox News Light’ and Kaitlan Collins unleashed fury on WarnerMedia CEO.

And the Zucker cult isn’t just confined to the CNN bullpen: It Sure Seems Like the January 6th Committee Was Colluding With Jeff Zucker.