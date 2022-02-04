February 4, 2022

ON THE ONE HAND, THEY DESERVE IT. ON THE OTHER HAND, IT MAY DRAG THE WHOLE ECONOMY DOWN. Mark Zuckerberg’s Disaster Is Taking Silicon Valley With It. “Meta’s was the largest one-day loss by a U.S. company ever, and the ripple effects were closer to tsunamis throughout Silicon Valley. The list of tech losers reeling from the Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) reckoning is long and full of familiar names: Spotify was 16 percent lower; Twitter was down about 6 percent; and even companies that were relatively safe, such as Apple and Microsoft, saw hundreds of billions of dollars erased from their market value.”