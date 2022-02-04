February 4, 2022

RULES FOR THEE, BUT NOT ME: Devon Archer is Hunter Biden’s long-time business partner. He was convicted in 2018 on two felony counts of securities fraud. And since his trial that led to the convictions began in 2016, Archer has roamed the world, according to Just the News.

“His travel log, enumerated in the court documents, reads like the travels of an American secretary of state: Russia, Mexico, China, Spain, Italy, the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, the money laundering capital of Latvia, Hong Kong, London, Singapore and the French Antilles, to name a few,” Just the News reports.

It’s good indeed to be one of the privileged elite.

If you are a January 6 defendant, the charges you face aren’t remotely as serious as securities fraud. Even so, don’t expect anything less than seizure of your passport, extended detention, (or regular reporting of your location to the court if you aren’t jailed pending trial), and multiple other restrictions on your goings and comings, until you are convicted and then promptly imprisoned.

I’m from out of town and all, but isn’t there something somewhere in the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence or the some Supreme Court opinion or presidential speech, or … somewhere, about “Equal Justice Under Law”?