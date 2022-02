IF THIS COMES TO PASS, THE JUNTA WILL FALL: US trucker convoy coming: Joe Biden will ignore protests at his peril.

They don’t have the flexibility to see or deal with reality. Jan 6th and the months of barricades that followed showed us that. They will do the unthinkable, and it will get bad. Be aware and be prepared. Get your supplies for a month. Stay off the highways, unless you go to cheer.