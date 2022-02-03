February 3, 2022

THE HILL: US trucker convoy coming: Joe Biden will ignore protests at his peril.

Biden will not dare stand up for the truckers. And yet, if he dismisses them as a “small fringe minority,” as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently did with the “Freedom Convoy” drivers up north, they could get mad.

They could, if pushed, call for a sick-out of America’s vital truckers. Whatever supply chain problems we have had would pale before the catastrophe that could unfold if tens of thousands of drivers simply walked off the job for a day or two. Imagine what would happen to transportation costs, and inflation.

The convoy protests would come at an awkward time. The public has had it with the government’s draconian (and largely ineffective) measures to combat COVID-19. Polling shows people are ready to move on.