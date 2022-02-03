February 3, 2022

KURT SCHLICHTER: Will We End Up Invading Canada?

So how does invading Canada fit into this?

Let’s hope it doesn’t, but have you seen a single piece of evidence that convinces you that there is some sort of limit here or in the Great White North as to what the ruling caste will do to retain power? They tried ignoring the truckers. That did not work. Then the regime media and government called them racists. No effect. The government tried to ban the crowds and the convoy. Nope. Then Trudeau announced the Canadian patriots were, essentially, deplorables unworthy of participating in their own fake democracy. But the Canadian patriots have, so far, refused to submit. So Trudeau will inevitably turn up the heat. . . .

What happens next after the elite forecloses any chance that their demands would be considered? How long until Trudeau orders in the Mounties and even the (relatively few remaining) Canadian soldiers to crush the protests? We’ve learned from watching the COVID cops hassle mommies on playgrounds because their kids got on the jungle gym without a face thong that there’s always some pension-collector willing to do the dictator’s bidding. . . .

So, let’s play this particular worst-case scenario out. Say Canada goes to hell, and what does Grandpa Badfinger do? Does he just let his fellow globalist go down? Even that senile old pervert knows that’s a bad precedent. Hey, right now Crusty and his pals are willing to send your kids to fight for the ruling class’s prerogatives in a frigid place across the globe. Do you think he would be able to resist the entreaties of his fellow travelers if normal people looked like they were about to seize power next door?

Is this scenario, which is measurably less insane than most of the things going down in the last few years, unimaginable? Nope. Again, dumb + vicious = trouble. Do not, not even for a second, underestimate what the ruling caste will do to hold onto its power. It has shown it is willing to take your job, to silence you, even to throw you in jail. Why would you imagine it would not go as far as it had to in order to preserve the power of a young dummy by sending help from an old dummy?

If there are two things we’ve learned lately, it is that anything can happen, and that the people in charge are fully capable of screwing up beyond our wildest dreams.