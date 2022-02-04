February 4, 2022

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Truckers are starting a working-class revolution — and the left hates it. “A working-class revolution led by the working class is the left’s worst nightmare because the working class doesn’t want what the left wants. The working class wants jobs, a stable economy, safe streets, low inflation, schools that teach things and a conservative, non-adventurous foreign policy that won’t get a lot of working-class people killed. It’s not excited about gender fluidity, critical race theory, ‘modern monetary theory,’ foreign adventures and defunding police.”