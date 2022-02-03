«

February 3, 2022

AND AGAIN: GoFundMe Pauses Canadian Freedom Convoy After Hitting the $10 Million Mark.

Flashback: Days after explaining Rittenhouse ban and “criminal” policy, GoFundMe allows fundraiser for Darrell Brooks, suspect in parade massacre.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.