February 4, 2022

THERE WAS NEVER MUCH DOUBT: Failed Democrat Congressional Candidate Says Gina Carano Should Be in Prison, Proving the Hard Left Are the Fascists.

Mark Judson is a failed Democrat congressional candidate from North Carolina who believes that actress Gina Carano, popularized in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” should be imprisoned instead of in movies because she said something he didn’t like.

In 2021, Carano was fired from Disney following a tweet she released that featured a 1940’s picture of a Jewish woman running in her underwear away from German citizens, including children, who seemed to be chasing her with sticks. Carano posted a caption with the picture that told the story of how the hatred that developed around the Jewish people in Germany made even their own neighbors turn violent against them and made it easier for Nazis to round them up.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even children,” wrote Carano. ” Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano’s post was historically correct, but what reportedly angered Disney is that she compared the plight of the Jewish people in Nazi Germany to today’s divisive political climate. Carano’s point was simply saying that those who don’t learn from their history are doomed to repeat it, but the left threw a massive tantrum around it. Disney promptly fired Carano over the post literally telling people not to look at each other as “others,” a seemingly silly move, but one that highly suggests Disney was looking for a reason to fire Carano already over her socio-political views.

Since then, Carano was hired by Ben Shapiro to create movies for the Daily Wire, taking that win from cancel culture and giving Carano more acting opportunities.

Fast forward to last Wednesday, and the news began circulating around that Whoopie Goldberg was suspended from her show “The View” after her comments about how the Holocaust wasn’t about race. One article from the Daily Wire discussed how “liberal privilege is real” since Goldberg was simply suspended for saying something horribly racist while Carano was fired for simply saying something that encouraged less hate among those who disagree.

This infuriated Judson who declared that it was good Carano got fired for pushing “The Big Lie” and promptly suggested she should actually be in jail.