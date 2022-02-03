February 3, 2022

THE RISE OF ‘TOTALITARIAN SCIENCE:’ John G. West of the Discovery Institute has been tracking this trend for more than a decade and as the Covid crisis plunges through a third year, he’s not encouraged:

“COVID has shown government officials how to do an end-run around the normal system of checks and balances. They simply need to invoke ‘science’ and declare an emergency — and then extend their emergency orders time and again. Anyone who dares challenge the emergency orders will be stigmatized as ‘anti-science,’ or they will be told they aren’t scientists so they have no right to be heard.

“Regardless of your view of specific anti-COVID policies, policymaking during the pandemic has set a terrible precedent for the future. The genie of unaccountable government power in the name of science has been let out of the bottle. Will we be able to put it back in?”

And there’s much more.