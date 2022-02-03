February 3, 2022

THIS IS CNN: Jeff Zucker, inventor of centrist panic-porn.

It would be simplistic to say that Zucker turned CNN into a centre-Left version of Fox News. What made Zucker a visionary is that he saw the potential for a centrist-branded panic industry and knew how to repurpose a legacy outlet in order to dominate this unexploited market. Before Zucker, aversion to Fox-style anger porn was a core aspect of American centre-Left identity. Consumers of legacy media insisted they weren’t as vulgar and emotional as those people. Zucker knew they were lying to themselves.

Centrists were no less angry and no less vulnerable to television-induced radicalisation — which is addictive and perhaps even sickly enjoyable for the radicalised — than any other group of people. Zucker’s coverage choices reflected this dark but in retrospect very obvious psychological insight, namely that those who prided themselves on their membership in polite society were every bit as titillated by panic and outrage as the yokels and Trumpists they increasingly despised.