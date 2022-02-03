February 3, 2022

THAT’S WHAT CARTELS DO: Colorado school districts move to stifle education choice. “There are public school choice options in Colorado—open enrollment, magnet schools, and charter schools. But students who want access to these options are at the mercy of local school districts. Nearly every type of public school in Colorado must be authorized by a local school district. This results in a clear conflict of interest: If districts allow other options and families take advantage of those options, district schools will lose enrollment and a portion of per-student funding.”