February 3, 2022

CHOKEPOINT: GoFundMe freezes Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ page after it raises $10 million.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” read a notice at the top of the convoy’s GoFundMe page, as of Wednesday evening. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience.”

Before being suspended, the GoFundMe page for the Freedom Convoy 2022 made more than $10.1 million since having been established on Jan. 14. That amount far exceeded the amount raised by Canada’s major political parties last quarter.