February 3, 2022

CHOKEPOINT: GoFundMe freezes Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ page after it raises $10 million.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” read a notice at the top of the convoy’s GoFundMe page, as of Wednesday evening. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience.”

Before being suspended, the GoFundMe page for the Freedom Convoy 2022 made more than $10.1 million since having been established on Jan. 14. That amount far exceeded the amount raised by Canada’s major political parties last quarter.

Well, there you have it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:37 am
