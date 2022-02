WHAT ANNOYS ME IS THESE AREN’T EVEN GOOD SLIDE SHOWS: UK PM Boris Johnson Duped by UK Activists’ Climate slides – Climate Depot’s Point-By-Point Rebuttal to Help Deprogram the Propaganda Johnson Absorbed.

And yet people on the right will fall for climate alarmism based on bad slide shows and “documentaries” that resemble AV presentations in the 70s. We should never have stayed quiet while leftism became a positional good.