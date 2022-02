THIS IS MY SHOCKED FACE: Facebook Removes ‘Convoy to D.C. 2022’ Group, Claiming It Violated ‘Policies Around QAnon’.

For any endeavor of this kind, you must have backups to the backups. Because the “elites” are terrified.

Oh, yeah, also we should all post “Honk” on facebook first thing tomorrow. Just HONK. (Feel free to tag me. I’ll share it. It will be a thing.) We want them to hear it.