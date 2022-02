OR THIS? Johns Hopkins Study: Lockdowns Are A Failure.

I mean, seriously. Am I the only one who looks at the numbers? My degree is in languages. Surely there are people out there who have more interest in numbers, right?

Yeah, lockdowns are a failure and masks do nothing. Oh, and Fauci isn’t the science. In fact, science is probably drafting a restraining order against Fauci as we speak.