February 3, 2022

THEY ARE IN FACT SCARED: The Eppur si muove problem.

The left “consensus” was so absurd and wrong it could only be maintained by total control of information. It is shattering in a million places, from Joe Rogan to the Honk in Ottowa. They can stomp on one of these at a time, but at some level they know they can’t silence all of it. And they don’t know what to do.

It’s going to get ugly and dangerous. Remember Heinlein’s advice: Keep your clothes and weapons where you can find them in the dark.

And be not afraid.