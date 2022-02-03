February 3, 2022

WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING URINE, FECES: San Francisco’s BART reopens bathroom shuttered for 20 years bringing ‘new era’ of rider relief. “For over 20 years, the restroom at BART’s Powell Street station in downtown San Francisco remained shuttered. That changed on Wednesday with a toilet-paper-cutting, first-flush ceremony and a frenzy of news photographers cramming into a single stall. BART officials unveiled a fully remodeled bathroom adorned with white tiles and two stainless steel toilets — to the relief of passengers who have been scrambling for decades for somewhere to go at one of the transit system’s busiest stations. This week’s reopening comes after a years-long push from some BART board members to reopen bathrooms that were closed for security reasons in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Oakland’s 19th Street station bathroom is slated to reopen on Feb. 25 as part of a pilot program that is nearly four years behind schedule.”

(Classical reference in headline.)