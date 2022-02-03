February 3, 2022

ACADEMIC FREEDOM ALLIANCE CALLS ON GEORGETOWN LAW SCHOOL TO END ITS BULLSHIT INVESTIGATION OF ILYA SHAPIRO: “The Academic Freedom Alliance has released a public letter to the Georgetown University Law Center objecting to its treatment of a senior lecturer. Ilya Shapiro was director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute. It was recently announced that Shapiro had been appointed to be the executive director of the Georgetown Center for the Constitution and a senior lecturer at the Georgetown University Law Center. He was to begin his duties on February 1, 2022. . . . The Academic Freedom Alliance wrote to Dean Treanor explaining that the law school was itself violating the university’s policies on free expression by investigating a member of the faculty for his Twitter posts and was threatening to erode free speech protections for all of its faculty. Unfortunately, Georgetown University Law Center does not have a good record of late in standing up for free speech and academic freedom.”

No, it’s run by cowards and losers.

