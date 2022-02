MISERABLE FAILURES: Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures. “I kept being told by people in the [White House] the thing they were most concerned about was the optics of a chaotic evacuation. . . . They treated us like we were Chicken Little. They didn’t believe the sky was falling.”

Well, they got that chaotic evacuation. And it set the tone for Biden’s presidency, probably irrevocably. Especially geven his other miserable failures.

Related: Poll: Biden in ‘worst president ever’ territory.