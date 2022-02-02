February 2, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
ACE OF SPADES: One Day Before That Radar Online Article Exposed the Zucker-Gollust Affair, Jeff Zucker Sent Out His Political Disinformation Officer Brian Stelter to Run a Hit Piece Against Radar Online. Plus: Is This a Fredo Revenge Porn Op?
