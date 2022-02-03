February 3, 2022

TO BE FAIR, IT’S BECAUSE HE’S TERRIBLE: Biden in ‘worst president ever’ territory.

Yup. President Joe Biden has finally gone there.

Battered by horrible approval ratings and just today whacked in a Gallup survey showing that voter satisfaction has hit a “gloomy” new low, Biden in just a year is being kicked to the side of the road by voters.

Or, as Rasmussen Reports said in its latest analysis, “Most voters think President Joe Biden is one of the worst ever to hold the office, and rank him below his two immediate predecessors in the White House.”