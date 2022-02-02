February 2, 2022

THIS YEAR’S TEN WORST COLLEGES FOR FREE SPEECH IS OUT TODAY! And you won’t BELIEVE who’s… Oh heck, yeah you will. Georgetown is on there. In fact, FIRE had to delay the release a bit just to update its entry.

This 11th annual edition of FIRE’s annual list also includes a college that punished students for handing out stickers critical of China’s government, and another that sent a law professor to mandatory reeducation for including censored references to slurs in an exam — the materials for which used the same slur redacted in the same way. I am not making this up.