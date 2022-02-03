February 3, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: COVID-19 Tuition Refund Fights Heat Up In Appeals Courts. “Many of the lawsuits, alleging universities breached contracts by shifting to virtual courses while charging in-person prices, were dismissed by district court judges, though results have been mixed. Claims that survived tended to be those seeking compensation for specific fees, such as student activities promised but not delivered during campus closures, observers say. No circuit courts have issued decisions on the matters yet, but recent oral arguments hint that the idea schools overcharged for remote learning has weight with some judges, said Stetson University Law School professor Peter Lake. . . . Lake says unjust-enrichment claims may have solid footing. Under unjust enrichment, students contend that in the absence of contracts, universities unfairly profited by switching to inferior remote learning.”