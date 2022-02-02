February 2, 2022

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Fire Whoopi Goldberg? That Won’t Fix What’s Wrong with ‘The View’ (Or Anything Else on TV).

It always comes down to survival of the fittest, and in TV Land, the fittest aren’t the most knowledgeable or balanced. The fittest tend to be the prettiest, the most sensationalistic, and those who are best at generating strong emotional responses from viewers.

Goldberg has two outta three, and that ain’t bad.

So go ahead and fire Whoopi Goldberg… or don’t. But if she does get fired, the economics of TV infotainment require that ABC News hire someone pretty much just like her.