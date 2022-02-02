February 2, 2022

JEFF ZUCKER EXITS CNN AFTER RELATIONSHIP WITH SENIOR EXECUTIVE: “Jeff Zucker resigned on Wednesday as the president of CNN and the chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, writing in a memo that he had failed to disclose to the company a romantic relationship with another senior executive at CNN…In a memo to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Zucker wrote that his relationship came up during a network investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor who was fired in December over his involvement in the political affairs of his brother, former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.”

As Matthew Zeitlin, formerly of BuzzFeed and Slate tweets, “so the Cuomo scandal has brought down the governor of New York (duh) and the presidents/CEOs of CNN, Human Rights Campaign, and Time’s Up.”