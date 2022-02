EVERYTHING IS FINELY BALANCED: Luján stroke jolts 50-50 Senate. “Underscoring the narrow majority, Democrats on the Commerce Committee, which Luján is a member of, almost immediately yanked three nominations that were expected to get votes on Wednesday. An aide noted that the agenda was being ‘recalibrated to take into consideration the need for all Democratic votes in order to move certain nominees forward.’ The announcement appeared to catch senators off guard.”