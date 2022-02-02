«
February 2, 2022

THEY PROBABLY WANT CRAYONS AND A TEDDY BEAR TOO:  Georgetown Law Student Protesters Demand Ilya Shapiro Firing, Reparations, Place To Cry, End To “Originalist” Center.

I suggest we send them to the corner with the dunce cap.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:58 am
