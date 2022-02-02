February 2, 2022

FLASHBACK: Hollywood’s Missing Movies. “Never heard of Total Eclipse? It hasn’t been produced or even written. In all likelihood, such a film has never even been contemplated, at least in Hollywood. Indeed, in the decade since the Berlin Wall fell, or even the decade before that, no Hollywood film has addressed the actual history of communism, the agony of the millions whose lives were poisoned by it, and the century of international deceit that obscured communist reality. The simple but startling truth is that the major conflict of our time, democracy versus Marxist-Leninist totalitarianism–what The New York Times recently called ‘the holy war of the 20th century’–is almost entirely missing from American cinema.”

To be fair, that’s because Hollywood has long been a commie colony.