February 2, 2022

THIS IS JUST EMBARRASSING: Georgetown Dean Lays Down for Activists Protesting His Office.

The dean of Georgetown Law School bent over backwards to appease students conducting a sit-in outside his office on Tuesday morning, offering to reimburse them for food delivered to the protest and thanking them for their “helpful comments.” Students attending the sit-in, which was hosted by the Georgetown Black Law Students Association and organized to call for Georgetown law professor Ilya Shapiro to be fired, told the dean they have been unable to function following social media posts by Shapiro critical of President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a black woman for the Supreme Court.

If they’re really “unable to function” in response to a tweet, they’re too weak to be in law school. People’s lives and liberties will depend on their judgment and fortitude in a few years.

Not that Dean Bill Treanor has displayed much in the way of either judgment or fortitude here. It looks more like condescension, really.