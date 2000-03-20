«
February 1, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.

—The London Independent, March 20th, 2000.

The New Hotness? Climate change may be fueling increase in major Northeast snowstorms.

—The Washington Post, today.

