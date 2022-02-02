February 2, 2022

WHOM THE GODS WOULD DESTROY, THEY FIRST MAKE RIDICULOUS: Elite NYC private school updates logo, motto to combat racism as parents cry ‘wokeism.’ “Manhattan’s elite Collegiate School set up a special task force and spent three years debating its ‘Dutchman’ mascot and motto — then issued a 400-page report that’s a lesson in wokeness-run-amok, critics say. . . . After a lengthy design and feedback process, the school announced last week that it will replace its prior motto, ‘Unless God, then in vain,’ with ‘Wisdom, Community, Kindness’ — in Latin. The school also completely refashioned its longtime mascot, the Dutchman, after debate over potential feelings of exclusion and excessive Eurocentrism involving it. The mascot was generally considered to be a representation of Peter Stuyvesant, the last Dutch governor of the New Amsterdam colony.”

Well, the “wisdom” part is clearly aspirational, because they certainly aren’t demonstrating it now.

Flashback:

In fact, while America was losing wars abroad and jobs at home, elites seemed focused on things that were, well, faintly ridiculous. As Richard Fernandez tweeted: “The elites lost their mojo by becoming absurd. It happened on the road between cultural appropriation and transgender bathrooms.” It was fatal: “People believe from instinct. The Roman gods became ridiculous when the Roman emperors did. PC is the equivalent of Caligula’s horse.”

Or at least some part of said horse.