February 1, 2022

WHAT’S SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE ISN’T SAUCE FOR THE GANDER: The Biden Administration’s Department of Education doesn’t seem to be all that interested in enforcing Title IX–at least not if the complaint concerns obvious discrimination against men. For example, the University of New Mexico has a specific “Women in STEM” program. The university publicly states that the program is “open for women faculty,” that “eligible applicants include tenure-track and tenured women faculty members,” and that the program was “supported by an anonymous gift … to support research by and professorships for women faculty.” Yet the Department of Education dismissed a complaint filed by the American Enterprise Institute’s Mark Perry on the ground that he could point to no specific male faculty member who had been denied the benefits of the program. As far as I’ve been able to to tell this is a new policy for facial discrimination. Would the Department have done the same for a “Men in STEM” or a “White People in STEM” program? It seems unlikely.