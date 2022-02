FINALLY, AN ONLINE EXPERIENCE WORSE THAN TWITTER: Woman Says She Was ‘Virtually Gang-Raped’ in Facebook’s Metaverse. “Vivek Sharma, Meta’s vice president of Horizon, told Verge that the incident was ‘absolutely unfortunate,’ and the beta tester didn’t use a safety feature that’s meant to block someone from interacting with you. Sharma said the tester’s report was ‘good feedback.'”