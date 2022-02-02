«
»

February 2, 2022

ANN ALTHOUSE ON GEORGETOWN’S BLACK LAW STUDENTS ASSOCIATION AND ILYA SHAPIRO: Who is responsible for “the shadow of impostor syndrome” that “haunts” black students? Not Shapiro. He is only accused of having “reinforced” it.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.