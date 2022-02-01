February 1, 2022

SEX OFFENDER, 26, GETS JUVENILE SENTENCE THANKS TO SOROS-BACKED D.A. GEORGE GASCÓN:

26-year-old convicted sex offender Hannah Tubbs will serve two years in a juvenile facility, and will not have to register as a sex offender, thanks to George Soros-backed L.A. District Attorney George Gascón’s decision not to prosecute in adult court.

Tubbs, a transgender female, admitted choking and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in a bathroom stall at a restaurant in 2014, a crime that shocked L.A. at the time and was not solved until DNA evidence turned up in Tubbs’s later criminal trials.

The transgender male-to-female Tubbs was linked to the crime in 2019. As Breitbart News reported last month, Gascón triggered outrage by prosecuting Tubbs as a juvenile because the crime occurred just before Tubbs’s 18th birthday.

Gascón explained that he was honoring a campaign promise not to prosecute juveniles as adults. He won in 2020 with the aid of millions of dollars from Soros, and endorsements from Democrats up and down the state, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who switched his loyalty from incumbent D.A. Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to serve in the D.A. position.