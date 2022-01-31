January 31, 2022
A FRIEND COMMENTS:
The main problem with MeWe is the lack of post threading, with the attendant impossibility of linking to a specific post. I am cut-n-pasting here instead:
“GoFundMe has frozen $4,700,000 raised by the Canadian truckers, and Facebook has just banned their 600,000 strong FB group, which was growing more than 100,000 followers a day!” (Source: Stephen Tambolas)
That’s an interesting development. Lessons learned:
1. Use sites other than GoFundMe for fundraising.
2. Facebook supports censorship (like that’s news…)
3. Eventually, blocking the peaceful redresses of grievances will promote deliveries of truckloads of rapidly exothermic hints to the rulers.
It’s very unwise to block peaceful protest. But our ruling class is very unwise. And you can always count on the tech companies to support the establishment, however sleazy the actions required to do so. They have no honor, no principles, and no shame. That will be their downfall in time.