January 31, 2022

WELL, EXCEPT THAT I DON’T THINK PRESIDENT KAMALA WOULD BE AN IMPROVEMENT: Half of America Already Wants Joe Biden Impeached.

The Rasmussen Report sponsored by The National Pulse was conducted in January, and asked a collective of likely US voters whether they would side with Republicans in Congress who have endorsed articles of impeachment against the current U.S. President. Fifty percent of respondents stated they somewhat or strongly support impeaching Biden, with the remainder of respondents either stating they were unsure or that they oppose impeaching the current president.

When broken down by demographic, men and women were equal in their response to support an impeachment of Biden. Those aged 40-65+ had a slightly stronger support than those aged 18-39.

All racial demographics were united in their response. Almost 50 percent of White respondents agreed with impeaching Biden, 50 percent of Black respondents, and more than 50 percent of other racial minorities are in favor of impeachment.