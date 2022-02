AS WE PREP FOR A U.S. TRUCKERS’ CONVOY, SIMON JESTER IS PREPARING THE GROUND:

A reader sends this from Reno:

Another reader sends this from Norwalk, Iowa, just south of Des Moines.

And it’s not just gasoline pumps. A reader who got a note from SoCal Gas explaining high natural gas prices sent this back:

And this was spotted at Disney World:

The #Resistance is everywhere.