January 31, 2022

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR: Joy Behar Is ‘Disappointed’ Because More People Should Have Cut Spotify Over Joe Rogan.

Joy Behar expressed her frustrations during Monday’s broadcast of “The View” on ABC, complaining that not enough high-profile musicians or podcasters had removed their own work from Spotify over the platform’s failure to dump podcast juggernaut Joe Rogan. Behar and her cohosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro — responded to the news that Joni Mitchell had joined musician Neil Young in pulling her music from Spotify over claims that Rogan was promoting “COVID misinformation,” and Behar said that she would have liked to see more artists follow suit.

If deplatforming talk shows on Spotify over misinformation is something Behar desires, let’s make that happen: Forget Joe Rogan … how can Spotify continue to host The View’s ‘dangerous antisemitism’?