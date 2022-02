BREYER SHOULD RESPOND BY PUTTING IT OFF FOR A YEAR, BUT HE WON’T: Biden’s chief of staff leaked Breyer retirement to ‘limited’ group, Durbin says. “Breyer was not ready to make the announcement. Fox News reported that Breyer was ‘blindsided,’ while sources told the Washington Examiner that Breyer was just beginning the standard process of scaling back, with plans to announce his retirement at the end of the current term in several months.”